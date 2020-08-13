Ganesh Ustav 2020: Ganesh idols can be immersed at sea

With two weeks left for Maharashtra's biggest festival Ganesh Chaturthi, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, clarified that there is no prohibition regarding the immersion of Ganesh idols at sea.

BMC issued the statement after messages on social media began doing the rounds, claiming that it had issued a ban on idol immersion at sea. "Devotees residing within two kilometres of the sea can immerse their idols there. However, those living far away should preferably immerse their idols at home or in the artificial ponds," read the statement.

The civic body also stated that it will be setting up 167 artificial ponds in various parts of the city ahead of the ten-day festival. It maintained that, this year, celebrations must be conducted in a low key manner, keeping social distancing norms in mind.

It has already issued a set of guidelines, directing that immersion won't be allowed in containment zones.