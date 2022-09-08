Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police imposes traffic restrictions; check details here

PTI File Photo

On September 9, when the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) processions will occur, there will be traffic restrictions in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Traffic Police, overall, 74 roads will be closed to automotive traffic; 54 roads will only allow vehicular traffic going one way; 57 roads will not allow heavy vehicles; and 114 locations throughout the city will have parking restrictions.

In addition to enforcing traffic limits, the police warned Ganapati mandals and devotees who would be participating in the idols' immersion procession to use a list of bridges that had become deteriorated and unsafe.

According to a statement from the traffic police, “All Ganesh devotees and mandals are informed that the bridges of the Railways have become old and dangerous. Therefore, all devotees should take care.”

Here's a list of the roads that will be closed:

SOUTH MUMBAI

CLOSURE OF ROADS FOR VEHICULAR TRAFFIC :- 31 Road

COLABA TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Nathalal parekh marg : will be closed Budhvar Park to Indu Clinic.

KALBADEVI TRAFFIC DIVISION

2) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Princess Street to Thakurdwar Jn.

B.MARG TRAFFIC DIVISION

3) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Thakurdwar To Bhalchandra Company)

4) V.P.Road will be closed from C.P.Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company.

5) B.J. road will be closed from J.S.S. Road to M.K.Road.

6) R.R.Road will be closed from Charni Road Station to Portuguese Church upto Prathana samaj.

7) C.P. Tank Road will be closed from Madhav Baug to C.P. Tank Circle.

8) 2nd Kumbharwada Road will be totally closed.

9) Sant Sena Marg will be totally closed.

10) 2nd Sutar Galli will be totally closed.

11) Nanubhai Desai Road will be totally closed.

12) V. P. Road will be closed from Kavasji Patel Tank to S.V.P. Road Junction and its Jn. with Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg. (Lamington Road)

13) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg (Sandhurst Road) will be closed from Dr. N.A.Purandare Marg (Marine Drive) to its Junction with Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) and further up to its Junction with Raja Ram Mohan Rai Marg. (Prarthana Samaj). The Wadi Bunder bridge shall be closed, West to East.

DONGRI TRAFFIC DIVISION

14) Jeenabai Mulji Rathod marg will be closed from Shivdas Chapsi Marg To P Demello road.

TARDEO TRAFFIC DIVISION

15) Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from its Junction Dr. N.A. Purandare Marg to Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg (Hughes Road).

NAGPADA TRAFFIC DIVISION

16) N.M.Joshi Marg will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction To Khatav Mill

17) B.J. Marg will be closed from Sat Rasta Junction To Khada Parsi Junction.

18) Clear Road will be closed from Khada Parsi Junction To Nagpada Junction.

19) Maulana Azad Road will be closed from Nagpada Junction To Don Taki

20) Belasis Road will be closed from Nagpada Junction To Mumbai Central Junction

21) Maulana Shaukatali Road will be closed from Shuklagi Road. To Don Taki Junction

BYCULLA TRAFFIC DIVISION

22) Dr. B. A. Road will be closed for traffic from its Junction with Bharatmata to Bawala Compound (D. K. Road Junction)

23) Dr. S. S. Rao Road will be closed for traffic from its Junction with Gopal Naik Chauk (Shirsagar Hotel) to Lalbaug Police Chowky.

24) Dattaram Lad Marg will be closed for traffic from Chinchpokali Bridge to Shravan Yashawant Chowk, Kalachowky.

25) Sane Guruji Marg will be closed from Sant Jaganade Chowk/Gas Company Junction to Aarthar Road Naka.

26) Ganesh Nagar Lane will be closed from Chiwda Galli – Puja Hotel To B.A. Road

27) Din Show Petit Lane will be closed from Chavan Masala To B.A. Road

28) T. B. Kadam Marg will be closed from Voltas Company To Udipi Hotel

29) Barrister Nath Pai road-north bond will be closed from alburt junction to shravan yashwante junction

BHOIWADA TRAFFIC DIVISION

30) Dr. E.Borges Marg will be closed from Dr. B.A Road, Suparibaug Junction to Palav Khanolkar Chowk.

31) Jerbhai Wadia Road will be closed from Parel T.T to G.D Ambekar Marg towards Mane Master Chowk.