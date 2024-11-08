Gallery FPH: Meet Eknath Giram, Maharashtra-Born Artist Whose Lord Krishna Paintings Have Received Admiration In India And Abroad

Artist Eknath Giram |

Eknath Giram, an artist whose paintings of Lord Krishna have been appreciated from people in India and abroad, is currently carrying out at a solo art show at the Gallery FPH in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

He comes from a small village of Maharashtra, named Gangakhed (in Parbhani district), and holds education in art as well as a 25-year-long experience and mastery in traditional Indian art. His works portray Krishna from the divine land of Vrindavan, where the Lord spent His childhood.

Giram reveres Lord Krishna through painting Him on the canvas.

He speaks about what inspired him to choose art over a conventional job, his first art show, and more. The artist also shares how he moved from his village to Mumbai and how the city left him fascinated for admiring art forms and hosting a large number of art galleries.

“In late 90s, I first visited Mumbai and took a stroll of South Bombay, where most art galleries are located. I walked into these galleries to understand what the city appreciates and acknowledges. I was then a student of art, pursing my studies in Pune. After my education, I came to Mumbai, and one of the families in Kandivali gave me shelter. Then, I carried out exhibitions one after another in the city,” Giram said.

Beginning his art life in Mumbai, he first displayed his works in a student art show at the YB Chavan Art Centre in 1997, followed by another group show at the Pradarshak Art Gallery in the city the same year.

The artist received considerable admiration for his works, which reflected and represented Lord Krishna from Vrindavan. While some of his paintings depict Lord Krishna in a solitary state, others show Him standing next to Radha Rani and the holy cow.

The beauty of Giram’s works reside in every single element that completes the artwork. Be the soft finishing through brushes or textured attributes which are created by knife painting, his canvas works define his mastery in the style of expressionist semi-abstract figurative.

He tells us his love for art started during his school days, when he would draw on the blackboard and win praises from teachers and fellow students. Around the age of 10, he would be invited to wedding celebrations in his village to create Ganpati artworks, as part of a popular local ritual.

As his interest for art grew over the years, Giram quit his conventional job to dedicate all his time and energy for art. It was in 2000 that he determined himself to mostly focus on creating artworks featuring Lord Krishna and his life.

"I was born in a family which worshipped Lord Krishna and Vithoba at Pandhurpur. My father, a chemist by profession, would often engage in 'bhajan' and 'kirtan', influencing me in a significant way," the artist said.

"Krishna means "all attractive". He is "sarvakarshak". Everybody loves Him and his paintings attract many," Giram adds.

Notably, his works have travelled across prestigious venues in London, USA, Dubai, and beyond, after receiving appreciation in India. Recollecting one of his shows in London, the artist tells us how people fall in love with Lord Krishna paintings and don't hesitate to buy them regardless of religion.

"Lord Krishna is loved by everyone. My paintings have been bought by people whose religion doesn't have Him as a deity. A Scottish man who visited my exhibition in London purchased a Lord Krishna painting, despite him being a Christian."

Before he concludes, he stresses on the importance of art education and says, "Every aspiring artist must learn and acquire knowledge about art. Some believe art education is not needed, but in my opinion it is very important. It acts as a base and strengthens an artist to perform better".

The solo show of Ekanth Giram started on November 1 and would conclude on November 15.

Mumbai's Gallery FPH provides a platform to artists to showcase their works, acknowledging their creativity and thought. It serves as a space which art collectors and admirers can visit to walk through enchanting paintings of artists and interact with them.