Gadchiroli encounter - Who is Milind Teltumbde? Know everything about slain Naxal wanted by NIA in Bhima Koregaon riots case

Milind Teltumbde, a top Naxalite who is believed to have died in the encounter, was also involved in the Bhima-Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. The NIA had slapped him with almost 2 dozen charges, including under the stringent UAPA.

A central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), Teltumbde had carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head. During the investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist) were in contact with the organizers of Elgar Parishad.

Teltumbde was allegedly responsible for the CPI (Maoist) making in roads ‘‘through the members of Kabir Kala Munch and other frontal organizations," NIA had said.

“Milind Teltumbde also organised training camps for imparting weapons training to the other accused persons in the Koregaon case," NIA had charged.

The identity of the slain Naxals is yet to be ascertained and the claim about Teltumbde being among the deceased is based on unconfirmed reports. The team which eliminated the 26 Naxalites in a single encounter had started with just 60 commandos; it has female staff as well.

At least 26 Naxals were killed in an encounter with the C60 unit of the Maharashtra Police in the Gadchiroli district forest on Saturday. Three police personnel were also seriously injured and have been ferried to Nagpur by helicopter for treatment.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:43 AM IST