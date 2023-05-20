G20 ECSWG meeting in Mumbai from today

Meetings of the 1st G20 Development Working Group concludes in Mumbai; know the key takeaways from the meet | FPJ

Mumbai: The focus of the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, part of the G20 summit that will be held in Mumbai from May 21-23, will be on steering the discussions around communique with a more outcome driven approach.

The three-day event will commence with a side event on beach clean up in Juhu, which would be followed by the side event, the Ocean 20 Dialogue. The beach clean-up is an initiative aimed at enhancing awareness and to sensitise citizens on the role of community participation in safeguarding our coasts and oceans.

Ocean 20 Dialogue in the third ECSWG

The Ocean 20 platform, launched during the Indonesia Presidency Dialogue, was aimed at advance ideation and action for ocean solutions. To ensure continuity and build on the initiative, the Indian Presidency is demonstrating active leadership by anchoring the Ocean 20 Dialogue in the third ECSWG which will focus on three significant pillars of the Blue Economy. Both the side events are aimed at promoting a sustainable and climate resilient Blue Economy.

The sessions on Sunday will cover various aspects of the Blue Economy. The first session of the day will be on science, technology and innovation for a Blue Economy. The subsequent session will be on policy, governance and participation, with the concluding session on establishing blue finance mechanisms. The deliberations will be aimed at working towards the well-being of the oceans and the need to make conscious efforts towards reversing damage to them and protecting our marine resources.

Discussions on the draft ministerial communique

The next two days will involve discussions on the draft ministerial communique with deliberations tuned towards achieving a consensus amongst the G20 countries. The closed-door sessions will conclude on a way forward note for the fourth ECSWG.

The ECSWG under India’s G20 Presidency aims to enhance cooperation among the G20 nations to develop state of the art solutions for sustainable management of oceans and marine biodiversity conservation. The need for concerted global efforts and immediate action to address the current scenario has been consistently underscored in the meetings.

The third ECSWG meeting is a critical step in fostering the efforts of the G20 countries, invitee nations, and international organisations towards a sustainable and resilient future.

Read Also Srinagar decked for G20 summit starting May 22 amid tight security; see pictures