Srinagar decked for G20 summit starting May 22 amid tight security; see pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year. Tourism players in Kashmir believe that the G20 meeting can attract investors and tourists from across the globe

Twitter

Preparations ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar which is scheduled for May 22-24

srinagar: Security personnel stand guard during the high alert ahead of G20 tourism working group meeting, in Srinagar

PTI

CRPF commandos conduct special security drill in the Dal Lake ahead of the G20 meeting, in Srinagar on Saturday

ANI

Marine Commandos(MORCOS) also did similar security drills in the lake.

ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol on a boat in the Chenab river amid a high alert in view of the upcoming G20 meeting in J&Ks Srinagar, along the India-Pakistan border at Akhnoor in Jammu

PTI

The G20 summit in Kashmir will be held at Sheri Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

ANI

