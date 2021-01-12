FYJC admissions in Mumbai: First Come, First Serve round begins

According to the schedule declared by the state school education department, students who have scored 90 per cent and above in Class 10 with merit marks between 450 to 500, can apply for a seat from 10 am on January 13. Students can confirm their admission in the allotted junior college till 5 pm on January 15.

In the second category, students who have scored 80 per cent and above with merit marks between 400 to 500 can apply for seats and confirm admissions from 10 am on January 16 to 5 pm on January 18. This process will continue for seven categories till January 30. An overall vacancy of seats in junior colleges will be published on the portal on January 31.

Students can apply by clicking on the “participate in FCFS” tab for allotment in the student’s login section on the portal https://11thadmission.org.in. The department said, "After being allotted seats, students can cancel their allotment and reapply again immediately if they wish to do so. If any student fails to confirm admission in the allotted junior college within the given time span, the allotment will be deemed cancelled. These students can then participate again in the next category round. Students should rethink before cancelling their admission as this is the last round."

Till now, 1,96,136 students have secured admissions to FYJC against 3,20,390 seats in over 844 junior colleges in the Mumbai region. Three general and two special merit rounds have been conducted for FYJC online admission process.