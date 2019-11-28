From upholding 'secular' values to Rs 1 clinic: Highlights of Sena-NCP-Cong's CMP

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP and led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray have released its Common Minimum Program. In the program titled 'For Prosperous and Progressive Maharashtra', the three parties have committed to uphold the secular values.
Farmers and jobs is the top priority in the Common Minimum Program, with women, education and health are also given due importance.
Here are the highlights of the Common Minimum Program:
1. Immediate loan waiver will be granted to the farmers.
2. Process of filling all the vacant posts in the State Government shall be initiated immediately.
3. A law shall be passed to ensure 80% reservation in jobs for local youth.
4. Children of farm labourers and students belonging to economically weaker section shall receive education loan at 0% interest rate.
5. To ensure affordable healthcare for all citizens One Rupee Clinic will be launched at the taluka level, along with providing health insaurance for every citizen.
6. Permission process shall be simplified and concessions shall be extended to attract new industries and investors.
7. Cheap and efficient food to be provided in the state for Rs 10 only.
