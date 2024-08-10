From The Campus: How Social Media Is Shaping Music Culture Among Mumbai's Gen Z Students

GEN Z Music Culture | Freepik

Mumbai: Music has always been an integral part of youth culture, shaping the way young individuals express themselves and interact with the world around them. However, as we step into a new era with the emergence of Generation Z (Gen Z), it becomes increasingly apparent that the music culture among students is drastically different from that of past generations.

Gen Z, Social Media, And Music

With access to an endless array of streaming platforms and social media, Gen Z students are redefining the role of music in their lives, sparking a significant cultural shift and redefining the way music influences them daily. Traditionally, music has been a means of self-expression and identity formation for young people. Historically, belonging to a specific music subculture often defined a person's social identity.

However, with the advent of the digital age, Gen Z students are embracing a more eclectic and diverse approach to music. Unlike their predecessors, who may have been bound by the constraints of physical music collections, today's students have the world's musical landscape at their fingertips.

Kamal Kamath, a 17-year-old, says, “Music to me means a rhythm and beats that I can groove to. I find that many people are confined to single genre preferences, but I love being experimental with my music.” This unprecedented level of accessibility has led to an era of musical fluidity, where individuals are less likely to conform to a single genre or artist. Instead, they curate their own personalised and ever-changing soundtracks, drawing inspiration from a wide spectrum of musical styles and cultures.

Moreover, the pervasive influence of social media has transformed the way music interacts with the daily lives of Gen Z students. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have become channels through which new music is discovered, shared, and celebrated. TikTok internationally is known for the same. The viral nature of these platforms can catapult a relatively unknown artist to stardom overnight, reshaping the traditional pathways to musical success.

Beyond being a form of entertainment, music has also become a powerful catalyst for social and political activism among Gen Z students. With an acute awareness of global issues and a desire for meaningful change, many young individuals are gravitating towards artists whose lyrics and values align with their own.

“People have a sense of self-awareness when it comes to music and other forms of art. If it doesn’t feel morally correct, this generation is much more likely to raise concerns, and rightfully so,” says Justin Waya, an international student studying music in Mumbai.

Music: A Friendly Face

The music they consume is not simply a form of escapism; it serves as a mirror reflecting their concerns, beliefs, and hopes for the future. The impact of technology cannot be overlooked when analysing the evolution of music culture among Gen Z students. While previous generations may have romanticised the tangible experience of purchasing and owning physical albums, today's students prioritise convenience and instant gratification.

Streaming services have revolutionised the way music is consumed, allowing for on-demand access to an immense catalogue of songs. Streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music are found on every individual phone these days. They have become an essential norm in music. This shift has not only altered listening habits, but has also transformed the music industry, prompting artists and record labels to adapt to these new consumption patterns.

Personal Note From The Campus Reporter

This campus reporter herself would like to add that, “Music is a habit to me; ever since I was a child, it started with 9Xm and then with time, VH1. Even now, as Spotify is an app in the essentials folder of my phone where my preferred genre is rock and metal, I find that listening to 'Kun Faya Kun' from time to time soothes my soul.”

In conclusion, the music culture among Gen Z students is a complex tapestry woven from the threads of accessibility, digital interconnectedness, and a desire for authenticity and social change. As the torchbearers of tomorrow, these young individuals are crafting a unique musical narrative that defies the constraints of traditional labels and genres. As such, understanding the dynamics of music among Gen Z students is essential to grasping the cultural shifts that reshape our world.

(The author of this article is a Campus Reporter at The Free Press Journal.)