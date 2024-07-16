From The Campus: St. Xavier's Students Tackle Heavy Rain To Attend College Lectures

St. Xavier's College, Mumbai | FPJ File

India’s financial capital is lovely in the monsoon; with a cup of tea and great songs, it becomes a therapy without actually going for one. The monsoon season in Mumbai has a type of charm that captivates both locals and visitors. The city, often associated with its bustling streets and relentless pace, slows down just a bit as people take a moment to enjoy the beauty around until it slows down. Well, monsoon has its downsides when one has to travel to reach school, college or work.

As much as Mumbai is known for its monsoon, it's also known for the train network and how hectic it can get. All that hustle with water pouring down can be extremely frustrating. For many students, the commute to college becomes a test of patience and endurance.

Mumbai’s infrastructure struggles to cope with the heavy rains, leading to waterlogged streets, traffic jams and delays in public transport. Trains getting delayed more than an hour, roads being filled with water—all these pose threats that student have to face to reach their colleges for lectures on time and to get their daily attendance. Despite these challenges, there are silver linings. College canteens become a haven for students seeking comfort from the rain.

All in all, going to college during the monsoons has its highs and lows. The season brings a unique beauty that's hard to resist but also tests the students’ patience.

Soniya Pondcar, pursuing a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism, told this campus reporter, “Commuting to campus from Dombivli to CSMT is always a challenge, but the monsoon season in Mumbai multiplies these difficulties. Trains often arrive late or get cancelled without prior notice. The trains are always jam-packed with frustrated commuters, and the rains only worsen the collective experience.”

But that’s not all. Even after reaching college, the effects of monsoon don’t just ebb away.

“The gloomy weather affects my mood and productivity during lectures. I often feel exhausted and find myself becoming increasingly impatient and distracted in most classes, except for the ones I enjoy. Amid these challenges, the canteen offers some comfort. I have recently become a fan of the chicken paratha, which is both affordable—Rs 50—and delicious,” she said.

“Despite viewing the rains as a hurdle, gorging on hot parathas in the comfort of the Girls’ Common Room while listening to the pouring rain is an amazing experience,” Pondcar added.

Rutuja Balraj, pursuing a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism, said, “Commuting to campus from Kalyan to CSMT during the monsoon season is a two-hour journey that includes an auto ride between home and the station.”

“While local trains are usually convenient, the monsoon disrupts the railway system, causing delays and stoppages. Planning an hour or two ahead is necessary to reach class on time, but sometimes trains stop functioning beyond Thane, leading to missed classes or the need for alternate travel plans,” she highlighted.

“To avoid crowded trains, I often leave home earlier than usual. The monsoon also affects my mood and productivity during lectures, especially if I'm soaked from heavy rain. I prefer not to eat in the canteen during the monsoon due to cleanliness issues, but, if necessary, I opt for a cup of coffee and a toasted sandwich,” Balraj added.

Clarice Menezes, pursuing a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism, said, “Walking on poorly maintained, dirty roads means I have to watch every step I take, which becomes annoying very quickly. I wear waterproof footwear, like clogs, to avoid ruining my good shoes in bad weather.”

However, she has fewer complaints regarding the gloomy weather affecting her mood. “Personally, overcast weather is perfect for me, and even if it rains, I am more productive compared to summers. Monsoon is the season for packaged food since hygiene becomes a challenge, and eating outside is too risky,” Menezes told this correspondent.

Sancia D’Souza, a professor in the department of mass media, had some thoughts on commuting to college in Monsoon. “My journey usually begins at 6 am. I think the Western line is more efficient compared to other railway lines connecting various parts of Mumbai. However, delays in arrival and departure times play an important role in making a person dislike Bombay rain,” she said.

“While travelling in trains during monsoon, I carry a rag with me to dry wet seats and ensure a peaceful commute. To manage their commute during the rainy season, I advise students to plan ahead and leave early. Watching out for puddles on Mumbai's roads is a must, and carrying a portable charger or power bank to stay connected if there are delays is crucial. Finally, drying off and having something warm after reaching your destination can make a big difference,” D’Souza added.