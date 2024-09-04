From Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 4 Must-Visit Pandals In Mumbai For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Lalbaugcha Raja | Official Website |

Lalbaug Cha Raja

Lalbaug, Chichpokli

Standing out as the most iconic Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaug Cha Raja is visited by over one crore devotees in 11 days. Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which marks its 91st edition this year, has planned to have a royal palace-like setting for the deity's lifesize idol adorned in gold and silver accessories. “Within a day or two, we will unveil the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja. The mandal members are on their toes organising meetings with the police and the municipal corporation,” said mandal secretary Sudhir Salve.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

Dattaram Lad Marg, Chinchpokli

In Chinchpokli, Ganesh Chaturthi commences before the festival actually starts as thousands throng Parel streets to witness the grand aagman yatra of Chinckpokli Cha Chintamani. As Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal enters 105th year, an 18-feet idol has been carved out by well-known sculptor Reshma Khatu, which shows Chintamani sitting in the form of Lord Jagannath. “With the theme of Puri’s Lord Jagannath, the idol will be guarded by Hanumana and Garuda,” said mandal secretary Vasudev Sawant.

Mumbaicha Raja | Instagram |

Mumbaicha Raja

Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug

In the lanes of Lalbaug, pandal of Mumbaicha Maharaja in Ganesh gully is older than that of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh gully, will celebrate its 97th year with the theme of Ujjain’s revered Mahakaleshwar temple. Mumbaicha Raja, which is known for adorning a massive 5.5 kg gold necklace, also holds the distinction of being India's tallest idol (27 feet) in 1977.

“Those who cannot go on pilgrimage to revered sites, can have their glimpse at our pandal. With the same idea, we have decided the theme of Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga,” said mandal joint secretary Advait Pedhamkar.

Girgaoncha Raja | https://girgaoncharaja.com

Girgaoncha Raja

Nikatwari Lane, Girgaon

Known for hosting one of the tallest eco-friendly Ganesha idols in the country, Girgaoncha Raja is celebrating its 97th year, with a 25-feet idol weighing 3.5 tonnes. Known for its innovative themes like sustainability and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 350th coronation year, this year Nikatwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided to go theme-less with its focus on environment conservation. “Girgaoncha Raja has always been eco-friendly since its inception as we make such a huge idol entirely from shaadu maati. We will be revealing Bappa’s first look on Friday,” said mandal secretary Ganesh Lingayat.