From Building Shivaji Temple In Every District To Slamming BJP’s Arrogance: 10 Things Uddhav Thackeray Said During Mumbai’s 2024 Dussehra Rally

Ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Assembly polls later this year, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray charged his supporters during the Dussehra rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar on Saturday.

Thackeray took the opportunity to attack the ruling Mahayuti government and the BJP while outlining his vision for Maharashtra’s future.

Here are 10 key statements from his fiery speech:

1. Attacking the BJP and its alliance partner, Shinde Sena, Thackeray said that the practice of giving a shoulder to the BJP in politics must come to an end. “This attitude of giving the BJP a shoulder in politics must end,” said Thackeray.

2. He expressed his determination to fight against the current government, stating, “This is not an easy fight. They have the power, they have central forces behind them, and with all their might, they want to finish me. But they don’t know that I am not alone — the people of Maharashtra are with me.”

3. Thackeray pledged to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy, promising, “When we come to power, we will build a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of Maharashtra. For us, he is God.”

4. He criticised the Mahayuti government for using the statue of Shivaji Maharaj for votes, saying, “They built the statue only for votes, and that statue collapsed.”

5. Drawing a parallel, he stated, “The BJP is like the Kauravas, which smacks of arrogance.” Political analysts think this statement allegedly reflects the saffron party’s attitude and governance style.

6. Thackeray declared his readiness to confront the central government, noting, “I am ready to fight against this Delhi rule and corrupt government.”

7. He recalled a meeting with Ratan Tata, saying, “Ratan Tata told me that Uddhav, you, and I have a legacy and heritage behind us. We are the real Shiv Sena, and Balasaheb Thackeray's name is with me.”

8. Thackeray promised to cancel the Adani project in Dharavi, asserting, “They sold Dharavi to Adani, and the people of Dharavi are facing many problems. I assure you that when we come to power, I will cancel this project.”

9. The former Maharashtra government appealed to the Chief Justice of India, stating, “If you want to make history, then give the right decision. People believe only in the judiciary and democracy.”

10. Thackeray concluded his rally with a rallying cry for unity and action, urging the crowd to stand firm against the current government as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

Uddhav Thackeray's powerful address at the Dussehra rally sets the tone for a competitive political battle ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) aims to reclaim its influence, political clout, and power in the state.