'After Forming Govt, I Will Build Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple In Every District Of Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray At Dussehra Rally In Mumbai

Ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held later this year, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray sounded the poll bugle during the Dussehra rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar on Saturday.

'People of Maharashtra are with me': Uddhav Thackeray

Attacking the Mahayuti government, Thackeray said, "This is not an easy fight. They have the power, they have central forces behind them, and with all their might, they want to finish me. But they don’t know that I am not alone — the people of Maharashtra are with me."

"When I will form the government, I will build a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj temple in every district of Maharashtra. This is my promise," Uddhav further added, taking a dig at the Eknath Shinde government.

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray, during his maiden Dussehra rally speech, said that this is the most important fight for him and the original Sena to stop the alleged loot by the Eknath Shinde-led government.

"This is by far the most important year, time, and fight for us. This is why I have come here today to deliver this speech. This fight is to stop the loot currently happening in Mumbai by the Eknath Shinde-led government."

Jobs, jobs, and jobs: Aaditya's 3 priorities after forming govt

Aaditya further added: "There is no employment in the state. Today, youths are roaming without jobs. One Chief Minister and his two deputies are fighting among themselves for profit. Jobs, companies, and employment are moving to Gujarat. The rights of our people have been snatched away. My three priorities are: jobs, jobs, and jobs. This is what we will deliver after forming the government."

Maharashtra: Addressing the party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "The real Shiv Sena is here. I am proud that this party is named after my father Uddhav and my grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray. They (Mahayuti government)… pic.twitter.com/ogs4BYqee7 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to attend the party's Dussehra rally here. pic.twitter.com/OEs6JiQT0G — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde also attacked Thackeray at a Dussehra rally organised at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

In the lead-up to the rallies, both Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena ramped up their messaging.

Shinde’s camp released a teaser showing him cutting ties between the Shiv Sena and Congress, positioning his group as the true inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction focused on protecting Maharashtra’s pride and calling out "traitors," a clear reference to those who joined Shinde.

Supporters of both political parties from across the state thronged the city in large numbers for the events.

Elaborate security arrangements were made at both these places, and police personnel were deployed for the rallies.

More than 12,000 police personnel, six additional commissioners of police, 27 deputy commissioners, 54 assistant commissioners and 2,300 police officers were on the streets to avoid any untoward incidents.

Platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), quick response teams (QRT), riot control police, delta, combat forces, and home guards were also been stationed, he said.

With elections expected in mid-November, today's rallies will set the stage for a heated political battle, as both factions aim to solidify their positions ahead of the vote. The 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will go to the polls later this year. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the poll dates.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will feature a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).