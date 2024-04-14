From Boisakh To Vishu: Multicultural New Year Celebrations Brighten Mumbai With Traditional Festivities

Bengalis will celebrate Poila Boisakh on Sunday, April 14. Tamilians and Malayalis will also mark the day with Puthandu, or New Year, and Vishnu respectively. Odias celebrated Pana Sankranti, also called Maha Vishuba Sankranti on Saturday. The word 'pana' comes from the drink made with mangoes, jaggery, coconut, and other ingredients, that is served on this day.

The Assamese will celebrate Bohag Bihu on April 14 with traditional attire - dhoti for men and the Mekhela-Chadar for women. Malayalis welcomed Vishu, their New Year with 'Vishukani', a display of auspicious objects like golden laburnum flowers, fruits, mirrors, gold ornaments, white cloth with gold borders, and an idol of Lord Krishna. Elders gifted cash to younger members of the family. Devotees visited Matunga's Asthika Samaj temple to view the Vishukani in the morning. The afternoon features a traditional sadya, an elaborate meal served on a banana leaf.

Bengalis begin the Poila Boishakh day with a breakfast of kochuri and cholar dal, and visits to temples. It is also a day when families meet relatives and the young are blessed by elders. Lunch will feature Basanti Pulao or fried rice, with special fish or meat dishes, and, of course, sweets.The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti hosted a cultural entertainment event of songs and dances on Saturday evening titled "Gaaner Ratan Haar '', with Pramita Mallick, an exponent of Rabindra Sangeet and Bhowanipur Baikali Association.

Prestigious Scholarships Awarded As Mumbai Celebrates Diverse New Year Festivities

The group also announced the distribution of scholarships to students under the Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Scholarship Scheme. "We are delighted to share that this year, we are awarding scholarships to over 60 deserving students," said Susmita Mitra, president of Bombay Durga Bari Samiti.Baisakhi, the Punjabi New Year, was celebrated on Saturday.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai (Khalsa Unity), and the Punjabi Cultural Heritage Board are hosting the 'Punjabi Icon Awards 2024' on Sunday evening. Charan Singh Sapra, president of the Punjabi Cultural Heritage Board said that the awards will honour exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to arts, business, and other fields.In Lokhandwala, there were joint Poila Boishakh and Baisakhi celebrations.

Diverse New Year Celebrations Unite Mumbai In Cultural Solidarity

The event, dedicated to supporting the underprivileged, was organised by Creative Connection Trust" in association with Kings Entertainment. Shomu Mitra, founder-member of Creative Connection Charitable Trust, said, "Our festivities embody purity and peace, drawing from the rich cultural tapestry of Poila Boishakh. Through this event, we aim to bridge cultures and hearts, uniting Punjabi and Bengali traditions in solidarity."

The past week was also filled with New Year celebrations by different Hindu communities. On April 9, Kashmiris observed Navreh, Manipuris celebrated Cheiraoba or Sajibu Nongma Panba, and Maharashtrians had Gudi Padwa. Telugu and Kannada speakers celebrated their New Year, Ugadi, on April 9. Sindhis celebrated Cheti Chand on April 10.