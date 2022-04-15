PM Modi greets people on Poila Boishakh, Vishu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of new years being celebrated in their regions.

PM Modi tweeted his wishes on Vishu and Poila Boishakh, being celebrated especially in Kerala and West Bengal, respectively.

“Shubho Nabo Barsho! Best wishes on Poila Boishakh,” PM Modi tweeted wishing on the Bengali New Year. “Greetings on Poila Boishakh. This special occasion manifests the outstanding Bengali culture. I hope that the coming year brings with it joy, peace and prosperity. May all our wishes be fulfilled,” he wrote.

Bengali new year will be celebrated on April 15 this year. Poila Boisakh is the first day in the month of Baisakh, which is the first month according to the Bengali calendar.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Kerala New Year, PM Modi wrote: “Best wishes on the occasion of Vishu, especially to the Malayalis settled across the world. I pray for a year filled with utmost happiness and good health.”

This year, Vishu is being celebrated today on Friday, April 15. It is celebrated and observed to mark the first day of the Medam, the ninth month according to the Malayalam calendar.

Many regions in India celebrated their traditional new year recently, including on Thursday, which is in some cases linked to the harvest season as well.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:11 AM IST