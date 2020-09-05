FPJ Teachers' Day Special: Famous Mumbaikars remember their favourite gurus

Apart from textbook lessons, teachers give you life lessons, the one who holds on to them and implements them judiciously succeeds in life. After my parents, I owe the success I have achieved, whatever I am today to two of my teachers. As a child I had to change schools eight times till class 10, as my father was in defence forces and had postings in different regions. I have studied in Kendriya Vidyalayas. One of the teachers, Rajani Chaudhary-Singh, who was my class teacher in class IX and X always told me to concentrate on tasks I have before me, polarise, focus and have targeted approaches. Then during my engineering days in Patiala, I met another teacher R B L Bedi, who taught me to multi-task, remain focussed and be a good listener. I have imbibed these life lessons in me and have become a part of my life since then and I continue to implement them in my task/roles even now. A good teacher always shapes your life.

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Sports