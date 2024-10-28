FPJ MLA Audit: Parag Shah Faces Civic Challenges And Declining Ratings In Ghatkopar East While Awaiting BJP's Approval For Re-Election

Mumbai: As the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections draw near, the performance and accountability of sitting MLAs are under intense scrutiny. According to the Praja Foundation’s recently released Mumbai Report Card: MLA Ratings 2024, which evaluates legislators based on their performance from the 2023 to 2024 budget sessions, Ghatkopar East MLA Parag Kishorchandra Shah, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has seen a decline in rank, moving from #5 in 2023 to #16 in 2024. This change has brought renewed focus on Shah’s tenure and the civic issues his constituency grapples with.

Parag Shah, a real estate developer-turned-politician, was elected as the Ghatkopar East MLA in 2019, representing Constituency No. 170 in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Known for his wealth, Shah was the richest candidate in both the 2017 BMC elections and the 2019 assembly elections, with assets exceeding Rs. 500 crore. Shah’s political journey began in 2017 when he was elected as a councillor to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). His tenure as MLA has seen a mix of achievements and persistent challenges.

Praja Foundation’s report highlighted that Shah’s attendance rank dropped from #1 in 2023 to #23 in 2024, raising questions about his engagement in legislative duties. Despite Shah’s active questioning, his quality rank stands at #17, unchanged from 2023. He maintained a top score with a clean criminal record, ranking #1 in this category for two consecutive years. However, his overall score fell from 65.70% in 2023 to 58.76% in 2024, marking a significant dip in his performance rating. The decreased rank, especially in attendance, has stirred debates among constituents about his dedication to addressing the area’s pressing issues.

Ghatkopar East has been plagued by numerous civic challenges. The most notable incident occurred on May 13, 2024, when a hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump, tragically claiming 17 lives and injuring over 60 individuals. The incident underscored lapses in regulation and enforcement, as the hoarding was allegedly erected without proper permissions. While the billboard owner was arrested, the catastrophe revealed the extent of unregulated development. The Maharashtra Chief Minister offered compensation to the victims’ families, yet the incident remains a point of contention among locals.

In the face of these incidents, Shah emphasized his proactive stance, stating, “The hoarding was an illegal structure, and I had personally complained about it before. Unfortunately, no action was taken in time.” Despite these assurances, the mishap has heightened public concerns over safety and governance.

In addition to safety concerns, the constituency lacks essential emergency infrastructure, particularly in fire safety. A Ghatkopar resident pointed out that the area has no fire stations, resulting in delayed response times. “When fires break out, the nearest fire tenders come from Vikhroli or Chembur. Our representatives are indifferent to these issues,” the resident lamented. Constant fire incidents, coupled with delayed responses, have increased anxiety among locals.

Ghatkopar East’s railway police colony in Pant Nagar also highlights the area’s deteriorating housing conditions. Built in the 1980s, the colony’s 24 buildings house around 500 families. Years of neglect have led to crumbling structures and leaking roofs, particularly during monsoons, raising fears of potential accidents. A resident voiced frustration over the inaction despite multiple appeals, noting, “We live in constant fear, waiting for something to be done to improve these unsafe buildings.” While Public Works Department (PWD) officials have assured that structural repairs are underway, residents remain skeptical of the promised improvements.

This year’s monsoon saw streets in Ghatkopar East inundated, with videos of bikes floating in floodwaters circulating widely. Shoaib Sayyed from Ghatkopar West criticized the prioritization of cosmetic beautification projects over infrastructure repair. “Beautification projects like statues are pointless when roads and gutters remain in disrepair, endangering both vehicles and pedestrians,” Sayyed argued. The flood-prone streets are an ongoing hazard, compounded by poorly maintained roadways and drainage systems.

Traffic congestion has also worsened across the constituency. Roads such as Derasar Lane and the 60-Feet Road have become notorious for gridlock and reckless driving. From Ganesh Mandir to Raymond Signal, illegal double and even triple parking create bottlenecks, which local authorities seem unwilling to address. “The traffic police seem to be looking the other way,” resident Avinash More observed, “and it’s been going on for months now. We’re tired of rule breakers taking over our roads.”

Responding to the criticism, Shah defended his efforts, stating, “I’ve given everything I can to this constituency. The issues here are complex, but we’re making progress.” Shah highlighted several key projects, including the redevelopment of Kamraj Nagar and Ramabai Nagar. Working alongside multiple developers and government support, Shah aims to transform these areas from slums into structured neighborhoods.

Garodia Nagar, previously plagued by traffic and drainage issues, has seen improvements, Shah claimed. The Vidyavihar Road Overbridge (ROB) is also underway, with a projected completion time of six months, after resolving temple-related obstacles in the area. Another ROB, planned to connect Pant Nagar to LBS Road, is expected to take two years. “We’ve done significant work on these projects to alleviate traffic and improve connectivity in Ghatkopar East,” Shah asserted.

Shah was candid about his desire to stand again, despite his party not yet finalizing candidates. “Ghatkopar East is one of Mumbai’s best localities, with 85% of buildings and only 15% slums. We’ve driven out any criminal or disruptive elements. Some politicians may try to stir up community divisions, but I’m confident voters will focus on the development they’ve seen.”

In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, Shah emerged victorious with 73,054 votes, securing 57.7% of the total, a significant lead of 53,319 votes over his closest rival. His background as a wealthy businessman and real estate developer gave him considerable influence. Shah’s declared assets in 2019 totaled over Rs. 500 crore, making him the wealthiest candidate in that election.

With former BJP minister Prakash Mehta, a previous MLA for Ghatkopar East, showing interest in re-entering the race, the coming election is likely to be closely watched. Mehta, a long-time BJP figure in the area, has emphasized his loyalty to the party, stating, “I’m committed to the constituency and will support whichever candidate the party selects.”

As Ghatkopar East heads into the next electoral cycle, Shah’s record marked by both progress and persistent challenges will likely be central to the public’s decision.