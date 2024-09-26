FPJ MLA Audit-1: Sharp Drop In Performance For 70-Year-Old Shiv Sena Leader Sadanand Sarvankar Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Sada Sarvankar | File pic

Mumbai: With the state assembly elections set to be announced soon, candidates are gearing up to launch their campaigns, fine-tune their manifestos, and rekindle their promises. Several constituencies in Mumbai have witnessed a repetitive cycle of candidates, some serving for two or even three terms. In this political landscape, the Mahim Assembly seat, numbered 181, remains one of the most interesting battlegrounds.

Long considered a Shiv Sena stronghold, the seat has frequently witnessed intense three-way contests. The incumbent MLA, 70-year-old Sadanand Sarvankar (Eknath Shinde) faces increased scrutiny in the wake of a detailed audit revealing a significant decline in his performance over the past five years.

Details Revealed

According to the latest report by Praja Foundation, which evaluates the performance of Mumbai’s elected representatives, Sarvankar’s track record in 2024 has plummeted across several key performance metrics. A veteran politician with over two decades of experience, his recent performance reflects an apparent disconnect from his constituents’ needs. Mahim, which forms a crucial part of the Mumbai South Central constituency, is said to be experiencing infrastructure deficits and housing problems, besides lapses in public service provisions.

Sarvankar’s involvement in addressing these challenges has visibly diminished. His reduced participation in legislative matters and the quality of questions he raises in the Assembly suggest a risk of alienation from the concerns of his voters. Sarvankar’s involvement in raising constituency issues in the Assembly has also declined, slipping from a rank of 27 last year to 29 in 2024. More troubling is the drop in the quality of his questions, with his rank falling from 27 to 30, highlighting his growing disengagement at a critical time.

Ranking Worsens In Terms Of Maintaining A Clean Criminal Record

The MLA’s ranking in terms of maintaining a clean criminal record has worsened, dropping from 22 last year to 29 in 2024. Sarvankar, who completed his education up to Class 11, has served in various prominent roles within the Shiv Sena and has been elected as a municipal councillor in the BMC for three terms. He twice chaired the influential Standing Committee of the BMC and has represented the Mahim constituency since 2004, when it was formed following the merger of the Dadar constituency.

In the 2019 state elections, Sarvankar scored a decisive victory with 61,337 votes and 49.45% of the total vote share. His primary opponent, MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande, trailed with 42,690 votes (34.42%).

Statement Of MNS Candidate Sandeep Deshpande

Deshpande said, “The major issue in Mahim is redevelopment. There are numerous chawls and slums that desperately need renewal, along with several old buildings. Although the government has recently announced cluster development plans, it is far too late. Another pressing issue is the proliferation of illegal hawkers, especially around Mahim Police Colony and Macchimar Colony, where conditions have deteriorated alarmingly. Families in these old structures are living in peril.”

Deshpande Highlights Never-Ending Traffic Problems

Deshpande also highlighted the never-ending traffic problems around Dadar Station, exacerbated by illegal hawkers and a lack of parking spaces.

“The parking at Kohinoor is unaffordable for most, forcing people to park on the streets. New buildings are being constructed without provisions for parking, where is the solution?” he said.

Deshpande said that the people of Mahim and Dadar are not happy with the current MLA, especially after his party switch.

“He deserted Uddhav Thackeray and cast his lot with CM Shinde. This election, we are confident that our candidate, Nitin Sardesai, will receive significant support,” he said.

A Resident Of Dadar Echoes Similar Concerns

Vijay Nagwekar, a long-time resident of Dadar, echoed similar concerns. “The least an MLA could do is create job opportunities for the local youth but during Sarvankar’s tenure we saw no initiatives addressing this. MLA funds should have been used to create open gyms and sports facilities, yet aside from Shivaji Park, we have no accessible public spaces. Sarvankar has only renovated existing facilities; he hasn’t created anything new.”

Nagwekar said Dadar lacks adequate health services, too.

“When the Ramkunwar Daftari Hospital in Gautam Nagar was shut down, the middle class and the poor were left without affordable healthcare. Now, we must travel to Parel for treatment,” he said.

A Social Activist From Dadar Underscores Various Civic Challenges

Chetan Kamble, a social activist from Dadar and founder of Chakachak Dadar Organisation, underscored the various civic challenges. He said,

“Dadar is at the intersection of the Western, Central, and Harbour railway lines, yet the roads around the station, particularly Senapati Bapat Marg and areas near Siddhivinayak Temple, are constantly clogged with traffic and illegal hawkers.”

He also highlighted the issue of redevelopment, particularly around Shivaji Park.

“Dadar’s skyline has changed dramatically with high-rise developments replacing chawls, but the infrastructure around these projects has not kept pace,” he said.

The disputes between landlords and tenants have caused delays, leaving dilapidated buildings standing, while the influx of new residents and vehicles strains the existing roads, Kamble said.

“Additionally, as high real estate prices push middleclass Marathi families out, Marathi Manoos identity has disappeared from Dadar,” he rued.

(This is the first in a series of reports auditing the performance of city MLAs)