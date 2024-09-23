Maharashtra: 'We Seek Equal Treatment For Both NCP Factions Over Election Symbols,'Supriya Sule Urges SC Ahead Of Assembly Polls

ANI

Supriya Sule, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction known as NCP (SP) and a Member of Parliament, has urged the Supreme Court to treat both factions of the NCP equally regarding their election symbols. Sule's comments came during a press briefing on Saturday, as her party seeks "natural justice" from the court.

The appeal arrives just before the upcoming state assembly elections, expected in November. In July 2023, Ajit Pawar and several MLAs defected to the Shiv Sena-BJP government, causing a split in the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar.

Following the split, the Election Commission assigned the 'clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction in February, while allowing the Sharad Pawar faction to use the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' along with a new symbol, a 'man blowing turha' (traditional trumpet), for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled in favor of the Sharad Pawar faction, restricting Ajit Pawar's group from using the 'clock' symbol, arguing that it disrupted a level playing field. Sule emphasized the need for clarity regarding the symbols, stating that both factions should receive distinct symbols before the upcoming elections. The Supreme Court is set to hear this matter on September 25.

Sule reiterated her belief that Sharad Pawar, as the party's founding member, should have the final say in decisions and stressed the importance of equal treatment for both factions. The court has already noted that Ajit Pawar's faction cannot use Sharad Pawar's name or image for political advantage.

This ongoing dispute highlights the challenges facing the NCP as it prepares for crucial elections amid internal divisions.