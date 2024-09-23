Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out After State Polls,' Says SatyaPal Malik, Extends Full Support To MVA

Accompanied by Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Malik spoke to Uddhav for half an hour at 'Matoshree' | X

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik met Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree'. Extending “full support” to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Malik pledged to campaign for the opposition group – comprising Uddhav Sena, Congress and NCP (SP) – in the assembly polls. Giving a war cry, he said that the BJP will not just receive a major blow, but will be electorally wiped out.

Accompanied by Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Malik was welcomed by Thackeray's wife Rashmi and son Aaditya. Their meeting lasted for half an hour. Talking to media persons later, Malik said, “I extend my full support to MVA for the upcoming polls. I will also campaign for them. The BJP will be wiped out and Uddhav will play an important role in defeating the BJP.” He appealed to the MVA allies to make adjustments and stay united for the polls.

Malik further said that they discussed the political status of Maharashtra and other issues concerning the state. Asked about his message to Thackeray, he said, “As per my information, the BJP is losing; you (MVA) people will win. We had a cursory discussion about the INDIA bloc. I assured them that the MVA will form the government.”

On Saturday, Malik had said the upcoming assembly elections will significantly influence the political landscape of the country and asserted the state poll results would serve as “the last nail in the BJP's coffin”.

Earlier, Malik was in the BJP and played an important role in the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. However, later he started taking a stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party. He also made headlines for his sensational comments on the Pulwama attack, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. Given the background, his meeting with Thackeray before the assembly elections assumes further significance.