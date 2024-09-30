FPJ MLA Audit-3: Kalidas Kolambkar's Decades Of Dominance In Wadala Under Scrutiny Amid Criticism Of Selective Development And Unfulfilled Promises

Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar | FPJ

Mumbai: Wadala Assembly Constituency, numbered 180 in the Mumbai City district, has long been under the stewardship of Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar, a seasoned politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kolambkar, who has served as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) for eight consecutive terms, faces the stupendous challenge of securing a ninth term in the upcoming elections. The Wadala Assembly Constituency was established in 2008, and ever since, Kolambkar has held his seat with tenacity, continuing a political career that began four decades back.

Born in Malvan, Sindhudurg, Kolambkar, now 71 years old, has a long and storied career in politics. With an education that culminated in an SSC and a professional background as a social worker, he has been a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape. His journey started as the Shiv Sena Ward President in 1977, eventually rising to become the Chief Coordinator for the party in Nanded in 1999. His early career also saw him serve as a municipal councillor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 1985 to 1990. Since then, Kolambkar has consistently been re-elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, holding office during the 1990-95, 1995-99, 1999-2004, 2004-2006, 2006-2009, 2009-2014, 2014-2019, and 2019-2024 terms.

Kolambkar’s political résumé includes notable roles such as the Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies from February to May 1999, and later, as the Minister of State for Urban Development from May to October 1999. His leadership also extended to various committees, including his tenure as the In-charge of the Catering Committee in 1995.

However, as time has passed, Kolambkar's performance has come under scrutiny. The Praja Foundation, which assesses the effectiveness of Mumbai’s elected representatives, placed him at rank 22 in their recent report. This marked a slight drop from his 2023 rank of 20. While his overall score improved from 41.33% in 2023 to 46.91% in 2024, his performance in specific parameters raised questions. Although his attendance rank improved from 26th to 25th, his ranking for the number of questions posed dropped from 19th to 24th, and his quality of questions rank also slipped from 20th to 24th. Notably, Kolambkar’s clean criminal record has maintained some steadiness, ranking 17th this year, down from 13th in 2023.

Kolambkar told FPJ, “the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Wadala has been my lifelong aspiration, particularly with regards to improving the lifestyle of the residents. Within my constituency, there are 42 BDD chawl buildings, with 14-15 of them belonging to the Mumbai Police. I am thrilled to see this project finally taking shape, as I have actively advocated for the residents to receive larger living spaces. Furthermore, there are five police quarters in my constituency that I am committed to redeveloping, and I will continue to work towards this goal until the code of conduct is announced. As an additional initiative, a statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be erected in Wadala East near Mithagar, measuring 8 feet 2 inches. Additionally, I am delighted to announce that my constituents will soon have access to a newly developed state-of-the-art swimming pool in Sewri. Until now, our ward lacked a single pool, but this development will soon change that.”

Dnyaneshwar More, a BJP party worker from Wadala, said, "Our MLA has amassed a wealth of experience in tackling various constituency issues, from resolving drainage problems to overseeing redevelopment works. He has diligently utilised MLA funds to spearhead development initiatives in our constituency. Notably, he has made significant contributions to the BDD Naigaon project, providing Mumbai Police with adequate housing. His efforts have also led to the installation of the Bhim Jyot at Chaityabhumi. Furthermore, we have organized numerous health campaigns and medical check-ups, demonstrating our commitment to the well-being of our constituents. We are confident that our MLA will set a remarkable record by winning his seat for the ninth time."

Wadala residents are increasingly voicing concerns over a series of environmental and civic issues that have severely impacted their quality of life. Among the most pressing problems is the illegal dumping of construction debris, particularly along R.A. Kidwai Marg, behind the BSNL staff quarters, and near Wadala Station.

Dust pollution resulting from the debris has become a major concern, with residents reporting an increase in respiratory problems and a noticeable decline in air quality. The situation is further aggravated by the blocked footpaths, which have forced pedestrians onto the roads, leading to a rise in road accidents since mid-August.

Hemant Patil, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena, expressed his frustration with the current MLA, stating, "We cannot consider this individual as our MLA; he is a businessman. He appoints his own builders and developers for every project in the constituency, and even decides which developers to choose for slum redevelopment. Unfortunately, there are numerous other issues plaguing the area. The school infrastructure is inadequate, the admission process is problematic, and the roads in Wadala are in a deplorable condition. Additionally, there are significant issues with the Barkat Ali Naka slum in Wadala East, which lacks basic amenities, and the recent demolition of the Wadala Gaon slum has left residents without a permanent home. The Naigaon and Kohinoor Mill compound areas are also yet to be developed.

He further emphasised that "the residents of Wadala are forced to travel to Five Gardens to access a public playground, which is not enough. Moreover, the 10-acre plot at Sakar Nagar, which could have been used as an open ground, is instead being used as a dumping site for illegal waste disposal. The MLA's sole focus appears to be on real estate development for personal gain.

Adding to the woes, residents have reported the illegal reclamation of a saltwater lake through debris dumping, a practice that is not only unlawful but also ecologically damaging. Furthermore, the nearby mangroves, vital for the region's ecological balance, are reportedly being destroyed by land mafias, threatening the local environment and wildlife.

Aayushi Jagtap, residing near Wadala Railway Station highlighted the issue of illegal encroachment by Bangladeshi migrants, which is often reported but not strictly addressed. She also pointed out that illegal land grabbing and construction are on the rise, resulting in increased pollution in the area.

Saeed Khan, a resident of Wadala East, voiced his frustrations, saying, "While Kolambkar has certainly made some developments, they seem selectively aimed at benefiting his vote bank, divided by religion and caste. Every project in Wadala has his involvement, and he never misses an opportunity to take credit. However, the work we've expected over the decades remains undelivered. With his years of experience, he knows how to exploit people's weaknesses based on caste, and his projects reflect that."

Khan criticised Kolambkar's approach, citing a recent slum redevelopment GR where a 270 sq. ft. area was promised. The MLA intervened, promising 500 sq. ft. instead, which halted progress. "He's making fools of us with empty promises, while focusing only on building redevelopment and real estate projects. Corruption with BMC officials is also rampant. He promised a swimming pool, while Wadala residents struggle even for drinking water. Every summer, we face the same electricity cuts, and BEST officials blame the lack of space for transformers. If the MLA intervened, he could resolve this, but he doesn’t seem interested in solving his voters concerns it seems."

Despite his long-standing presence in Wadala’s political landscape, many residents express concerns about selective development, unfulfilled promises, and a focus on real estate projects over essential public services. Allegations of corruption and environmental neglect further cloud his record, leading to questions about his effectiveness and accountability as a leader.

- Dumping of construction debris

- Environmental degradation (lake reclamation, mangrove destruction)

- Inadequate school infrastructure and poor road conditions

- Unresolved slum redevelopment and housing issues

- Limited access to public playgrounds and open spaces

- Persistent water supply and electricity issues

- Illegal encroachment and land grabbing

