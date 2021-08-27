FPJ Legal: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by NIA challenging Bombay HC's order on bail to ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed

Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), challenging Bombay High Court's order upholding the grant of bail to Areeb Ejaz Majeed, an alleged member of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), ANI reported.

Majeed (27) a resident of neighbouring Kalyan, was arrested in November 2014 by the NIA on the grounds that he being an active member of IS, had executed several terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria and had returned to India only to cause terrorism. He is also accused of plotting to blow the Police Headquarters in the city.

As per the NIA case, Majeed had been to Iraq along with few other locals of Kalyan on a pilgrimage trip. However, they did not go to the pilgrimage points but instead indulged in terrorist activities with the IS.

After spending more than six years in jail, Areeb Majeed, the lone arrested alleged terrorist of the IS outfit, had walked out of prison after the Bombay High Court in February granted him bail with stringent conditions.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale said that Majeed, cannot be allowed to languish in jail when the trial in the case is proceeding at a snail's pace.

