FPJ Legal | Mumbai Court rejects bail plea of 22-year-old student booked for raping intellectually disabled minor





The girl’s mother, who had lodged the complaint, had opposed bail to the youth and told the court through a response that if he is released on bail, there is threat to her and her daughter’s life.



The court noted that as per the chargesheet, the victim was medically examined by a psychiatrist and the medical certificate shows she has mild intellectual disability. It also mentioned the statement of the girl as per which the youth developed forceful sexual relations with her from time to time due to which she got pregnant and then the co-accused kept contact with her, as also sexual relations. It noted that the DNA report to ascertain parentage was pending. Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act SM Takalikar said in her order while denying the relief that the record shows that the applicant had forcible sexual intercourse with victim who has mild mental retardation and that if released on bail, it is possible he may threaten the victim and other witnesses.