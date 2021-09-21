FPJ Legal: Mumbai court denies pre-arrest bail of former Congo diplomat who faked his position

A former Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Congo whose appointment had been revoked in 2017, but continued to attend events of government institutions for the past four years pretending to be holding the position, has been denied anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Tuesday.

The court said in its order that the plea taken by Dr. Ammeet Agarwal that he was not informed of the discontinuation of his services is not tenable. Ad-hoc Additional Sessions Judge Dr. UJ More further said that it reveals from the response of the crime branch to his plea that his appointment had been revoked and suspended..



Additional Public Prosecutor Iqbal Solkar had opposed his plea and told the court that despite withdrawal of service, he had attended a secret meeting.



The court said it has pursued the email sent to the accused by the Department of Foreign Affairs as well as its copy sent to the Embassy of Democratic Republic of Congo, New Delhi. “It transpires that Mr. Ammeet ceased to be Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2017 and he is fully aware of that position, despite that he misused his position since the last four years,” the court stated.

The court said it reveals there is an act of cheating at his instance and without having authority to represent the nation and inducing various institutions under the pretext that he is Honorary Consul. Judge Dr. More said in such a serious case interrogation by the investigating agency is material and that he does not deserve pre-arrest bail.



The complaint was lodged against him by an inspector in the special branch, crime branch for the offence of cheating and cheating by personation.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:27 PM IST