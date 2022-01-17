FPJ Legal: MHA challenges order in phone tapping case

The Union Home Secretary has challenged the order of a city magistrate in the phone tapping case involving IPS officer Rashmi Shukla before a sessions court.

The magistrate had ordered on Dec 28 that the Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs provide devices and documents sought by the state within 10 days of the order.

Among the articles sought is a Pendrive the state suspects was handed over by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis to the ministry which he claimed contained evidence of the ‘Maharashtra police transfer racket’.

The state had approached the magistrate after repeated correspondences with the ministry seeking the items that did not yield results.

The cyber police station of the state is probing the ‘leak’ of confidential information pertaining to corruption in police transfers and postings in the state.

The alleged leak took place during the tenure when Shukla headed the State Intelligence Department. The Home Secretary approached the sessions court on Jan 13 against the order.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:57 PM IST