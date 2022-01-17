FPJ Legal: Bombay HC rejects plea by BJP councillors against increase in BMC seats

The Bombay HC has rejected a petition by BJP councillors challenging the Maharashtra govt's ordinance to increase the ward strength of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 227 to 236. A detailed order will be available later.

The plea sought to quash the ordinance terming it as “illegal and arbitrary” and alleged that it was issued ahead of the BMC elections scheduled for next year to benefit a certain political party.

The Maharashtra government had contended that it proposed to increase the total number of municipal councillors in the BMC considering an increase in the city population over the years.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:55 PM IST