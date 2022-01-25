FPJ Legal I Mumbai: Defamation complaint filed against Maha Congress chief Nana Patole by BJYM president

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha head Tejinder Singh Tiwana has filed a criminal defamation complaint at a Sewree magistrate court on Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for defamatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi while speaking to a group of villagers in Bhandara.

The complaint has been filed for the offences under Sec 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration) and Sec 500 (punishment for defamation) among other provisions.

The matter will be heard on Jan 28, Tiwana’s advocate said, as per a press note released by the organisation.

The release stated that the organisation had held a protest outside the Marine Drive police station demanding that an FIR be registered against Patole.

However, despite the assurance that an FIR would be registered if an offence, no such step was taken, following which Tiwana approached the court.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:30 AM IST