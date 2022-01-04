FPJ Legal: HC judge Prasanna Varale recuses from hearing plea filed by Varavara Rao in Bhima-Koregaon Violence Case

Bombay High Court's Justice Prasanna Varale on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao seeking to extend his medical bail. This isn't the first time that the judge has refrained himself from hearing matters related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

The bench led by Justice Varale was to hear Rao's plea on Tuesday morning.

However, when the matter was called out for hearing, Justice Varale said, "Not (to be listed) before me."

Notably, earlier, the judge had refused to hear petitions filed by other accused in the case.

Further it should be noted that Justice Revati Mohite-Dere of the HC had also recused herself from hearing the pleas filed by eight accused in the case, which challenged the decision of a court in Pune to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed against them. They had challenged the same for want of jurisdiction.

Not only in the HC, even a few judges of the Supreme Court have refrained themselves from hearing matters related to the case.

ALSO READ FPJ Legal: Pakistan legal fraternity threatens boycott on elevation of first woman SC judge

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:44 PM IST