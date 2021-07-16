FPJ Legal | Governor should keep aside political issues with CM and nominate MLCs: Maharashtra govt to Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government has said that the Governor should nominate persons to the post of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) keeping aside any political issue he may or may not have with the Chief Minister.

The Bombay high court is hearing a public interest litigation filed by a Nashik-resident Ratan Luth praying that the Governor should expeditiously nominate MLCs as recommended by the council of ministers. The posts of 12 MLCs is lying vacant since June 2020.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni, on Friday, asked Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh representing the Union government to file their reply by July 19.

During the hearing, government’s counsel Rafiq Dada, argued, “The governor ought to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers keeping aside any political issues or issues he may or may not have with the CM (Chief Minister). The Governor cannot just sit tight on the file.”

Alleging that it was a complete inaction on the part of the Governor, Dada argued that the high court can pass a direction (asking the Governor to nominate MLCs).