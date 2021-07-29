FPJ Legal: Consider refunding exam fees of SS and HSC students, Bombay HC tells education board

Mumbai: Observing that it could be an ordeal to bear expenditure of Rs 400-520 for families with poor financial conditions, the Bombay high court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) to consider refunding examination fees collected from the SSC and HSC students as the physical examinations were not conducted.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni asked the Chairman of the MSBSHE to consider representation of Pratapsingh Chopadar, a retired principal, to refund the fees. “It will be in the interest of justice if the Chairman of the Board (MSBSHE) considers representation of the petitioner (Chopadar)…. We hope and trust that the Chairman shall decide to refund the fees, or atleast the part of the fees…,” observed the judges in their order.

Chopadar’s advocate Padmanabh Pise informed the HC that the retired principal had made a representation to the MSBSHE on June 22 seeking refund of the examination fees. “However, he has not been given a hearing. Hence he approached the HC through a PIL as he has no personal interest in the matter,” argued Pise.

Pointing out that the SSC board caters to all strata of the society, Pise argued that certain families may find it difficult especially in the rural areas to bear the examination fees of even Rs 400-520 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Retaining the fees when the examination were not held is unfair. Many families in the rural areas find it difficult to even pay the fees,” argued Pise.

Additional government pleader argued that the Board had announced the results and that too requires manpower and resources. “Although the examinations were not held, the results were announced. This too requires manpower, energy and other resources,” said the additional government pleader.

Pise pointed out that this year the schools had conducted internal assessment and sent the results to the Board which were subsequently announced by the Board.

“During the examination the maximum expenditure borne is that of printing question and answer papers. The Board has the breakup of the expenditure for conducting the examination and announcing results. It can refund the fees,” said Pise.

An intervention application was filed by Vinayak Ganmote whose child was in HSC. His advocate Ashok Tajane said that the parent has sought intervention in the PIL seeking refund of the fees due to his poor financial condition.

Chief Justice asked the Board’s advocate Kiran Gandhi to consider Chopadar’s representation.

Asking the MSBSHE to give hearing to Chopadar, the HC has asked the Chairman to decide on the representation not later than four weeks.