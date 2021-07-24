FPJ Legal: Bombay HC acquits three with murder charges due to shoddy police investigation

The three had challenged their conviction before the HC. Advocate Aniket Nikam argued for Borase and Nathe and advocate Sonia Miskin argued for Sahane.

Nage, who used to work in a farsan shop in Nashik, was found murdered near Darna Bridge, Nashik, on March 29, 2017.

His employer, Bajirao Bhagwat, told police that Nage would often quarrel with people in inebriated state and would get beaten up. Nage used to reside in the room owned by Bhagwat on first floor of his Farsan shop. He further said that Nage would often go out with Borase and Sahane. Further, Bhagwat solved a quarrel between Nage and Sahane a day prior to the murder.

During investigation, the local bar owner told the police that on March 28, 2017, Nage and the three accused were drinking together and that they had a quarrel too. Police recorded statement of another witnesses, who said that he saw the deceased and Sahane argue in front of a garage. The owner of the garage was also sitting there, but the police did not record his statement. “In the facts and circumstances of the case, he would have been the best witness. However, he has not been examined,” noted the HC.