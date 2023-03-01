FPJ Campaign: Gutkha sale rampant outside Mumbai Police HQ, sellers paying 'hafta' to cops

FPJ Representative Image

The Free Press Journal visited the stretch from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to the office of the commissioner of police at Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Road near Crawford Market as part of its anti-gutkha campaign.

Unsurprisingly, a majority of the stalls sold gutkha pouches brazenly despite being in the vicinity of the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

The first stall our correspondent visited was on a footpath close to the headquarters. “Konsa gutkha chahiye, madam?” the vendor asked before stating the options available with him.

Read Also Thane: Bhiwandi police arrests 3 gutkha distributor for beating police constable

Illegal gutkha being sold at nearly double the price

The gutkha pouches were kept inside a drawer that was only accessible to someone standing inside the stall. Our correspondent picked up a pack of 'Vimal' – with a listed MRP of ₹8.50 – for ₹15.

The reason for the higher price is that gutkha to brought into the city illegally and procured by the paanwalas illegally. "If the MRP is say ₹13, we get it for ₹19 and then we sell it for ₹25," the vendor said, adding that they must make a profit to survive.

Read Also Thane: Gutkha sale rampant despite surprise checks

Multiple 'tapris' near Police HQ

It was the same scenario at multiple 'tapris' in the area. We expected shops outside the LT Marg police station would refrain from such practices but the contraband was available easily. "I have a variety; which one do you usually consume," the tapriwallah asked our correspondent.

He sold a small pouch of 'RMD Pan Masala' (gutkha) having a listed price of ₹13 for ₹25. This was accompanied by a small pack of tobacco that is supposed to be mixed in before consumption.

Sellers pay ₹1,200 fine and get away

Moving forward, amid the hustle and bustle of Crawford Market right opposite the headquarters, our correspondent visited three tapris. The one at Palton Road was selling gutkha pouches openly. “If I get caught, they will take me to the police station and I will be released after paying a fine of ₹1,200. I can come back and keep selling it as there is so much demand. I make more than ₹1,200 a day to be scared of getting caught,” the seller said. This was the attitude of most tapriwallahs.

Walking back towards CSMT, our correspondent spotted another tapri that was on the railway station premises. The seller had kept varieties of gutkha out on display, stacked inside a cardboard box. He sold us 'Rajshree Pan Masala' which is apparently considered the top choice. A pack costing ₹18 was sold at ₹25.

Top quality gutkha smuggled from Surat

“We get our 'maal' (gutkha) from Surat but on paper, it's from Bhopal. From there to here, so many are involved and everyone needs to get their share, including me. We have to sell it at a premium so everyone gets some profit. I only sell top brands and good quality gutkha as I have regular customers, including the police,” the seller said while reasoning the higher prices.

Cops taking free gutkha from sellers

While our correspondent was talking to the tapriwalllahs, a railway police officer who was in civil attire came to the stall, picked up a pouch of gutkha and left without paying the tapriwalllahs. “This is a daily affair, madam. They take it, but also let us sell it so it balances out, right?” the seller said. Most sellers claimed that the police collect 'hafta' at the end of the day, in exchange for letting them sell the contraband.

“Even though it is banned legally and action is being taken every now and then, there are loopholes which need to be fixed,” said a senior police official.