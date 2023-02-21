e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: 24-year-old held with gutkha worth ₹30,000 in Nerul

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: 24-year-old held with gutkha worth ₹30,000 in Nerul | File
Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police arrested a 24-year-old man and seized Gutkha worth Rs 30,000 on Friday, February 17. The man was found carrying the contraband in his scooter.

Acting on a tip-off, the Nerul police laid a trap and when Khan came to sector 1 in Nerul, he was caught with Gutkha. “We have received information that a person was bringing gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products on a scooty to Sector 1, Shiravane," said an official.

