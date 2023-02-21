Navi Mumbai: 24-year-old held with gutkha worth ₹30,000 in Nerul | File

Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police arrested a 24-year-old man and seized Gutkha worth Rs 30,000 on Friday, February 17. The man was found carrying the contraband in his scooter.

The accused was identified as Zubair Buniad Ali Khan (24), a resident of sector 50 in Nerul.

Acting on a tip-off, the Nerul police laid a trap and when Khan came to sector 1 in Nerul, he was caught with Gutkha. “We have received information that a person was bringing gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products on a scooty to Sector 1, Shiravane," said an official.

The official then said, "Accordingly, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Dhage and his team laid a trap around midnight on Thursday. During the wee hours, Zubair Khan came to the place in a scooty. At this time, when the police intercepted his scooter and checked a sack, they found a stock of banned gutkha and pan masala."

The Nerul police seized the stock of gutkha and pan masala and seized the scooty as well.