FPJ Impact: Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav completes road work in Byculla on 'war footing'

Mumbai: Taking cognizance of a tweet from Free Press Journal's reporter, Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav visited the dug-up site opposite the Byculla flyover and told the officials to start the work immediately. Within 2 days, half the work was completed and the remaining was expected to be done on February 20.
FPJ's Dipti Singh had tweeted the video on Tuesday. Since 3 months the pedestrians have had to navigate through this dug-up stretch opposite the Byculla flyover, she had written.
Taking cognizance, Yamini Yashwant Jadhav visited the site and told the officials to start the work with immediate effect.
Jadhav took to Twitter on Thursday to convey the information. She wrote, "Visited site yesterday, and told the officials that work should start immediately, and give relief to the people so that they get good footpaths to walk. work has been started from same evening, hope to finish by today."
"Road work has been completed on war footing according to information given by railway. North side road work has been completed and south side work will finish by tonight," she added.
