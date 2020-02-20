FPJ Impact: Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav completes road work in Byculla on 'war footing'

Mumbai: Taking cognizance of a tweet from Free Press Journal's reporter, Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav visited the dug-up site opposite the Byculla flyover and told the officials to start the work immediately. Within 2 days, half the work was completed and the remaining was expected to be done on February 20.

FPJ's Dipti Singh had tweeted the video on Tuesday. Since 3 months the pedestrians have had to navigate through this dug-up stretch opposite the Byculla flyover, she had written.