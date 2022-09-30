FPJ Impact: PWD minister Ravindra Chavan directs department to remove pothole from Ghodbunder immediately

PWD department starts filling up the pothole at Ghodbunder immediately after getting instructions from PWD minister. |

Thane: Taking a strict note of news covered in Free Press Journal (FPJ) newspaper, Maharashtra's Public Works Department (PWD) minister Ravindra Chavan on Thursday, September 29 instructed the PWD officials to rapidly complete the work of potholes road at Ghodbunder road.

Earlier, a news was published in this newspaper in which members of Thane unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) gifted the photo-frame of potholes to PWD superintendent Vilas Kamble to mark their protest against the potholes on Ghodbunder road.

Due to the potholes, the traffic jam and fatal accidents has become regular on the Ghodbunder roads. The common people of Thane are suffering every day. To raise the protest, the MNS Thane unit under the leadership of city president Swapnil Mahindrakar, carried out protest this.

The Minister has taken notice of protest and he called the PWD superintendent Vilas Kamble and instructed him to get the tender done and also take a decision on the work order on priority basis and complete the work in eight to ten days time.

Vilas Kamble, superintendent of PWD, Thane said, " We have received the instructions of PWD minister Ravindra Chavan and we will now seriously start the work on the Ghodbunder route from Friday, September 30. There is no such problems of funds."

Earlier, Kamble had told the members of protesting MNS that they lack funds to carry out the repair works.

Swapnil Mahindrakar said, "For the last one and a half years, the Public Works Department (PWD) has Ghodbunder road and the repair work of this road was not done. Officials gave the reason that the work is not being done due to lack of funds. But when the minister himself inquired about this Ghodbunder road, the officials of the department said that there is no question of funding.

The minister while instructing the superintendent of PWD said that he should not give false information to the people who are protesting against the potholes. Citizens have now expressed relief.

Mahindrakar further added, "The liability period of the bridge at Waghbeel, Hiranandani Estate, Kapurbawdi under the authority of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is ending this month and before taking over these bridges from MSRDC, the Public Works Department (PWD) should get the repair work done on the road of the bridge from the contractor appointed by the concerned MSRDC so that in future the planning of the bridge can be done systematically."

