Thane: MNS puts up banner with cryptic message for expediting developmental works

Ingeniously attacking the Shinde-Fadnavis government over pending developmental works, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) weaved a terse message around the Ganesh festival.

Without directly targeting the government, the Raj Thackeray-led party erected banners across several areas of Diva, Dombivli and Kalyan. The banner displayed the message in Marathi: 'Bappa Bappa Buddhi Dya, Pudhchya Varshi Tari Hoyu Dya'. In the cryptic message, MNS implores Lord Ganesh to give good sense to those concerned for completing the pending developmental works. The photos of banners are now going viral on social media.

The banners were put up by MNS MLA Raju Patil, who has been raising the issue of several stalled works like concreting of the Manpada road and revamp of Kopar, Diva and Palawa bridges in the Kalyan-Dombivli constituency.

Speaking about the idea behind the eye-catching banner, Patil said, "The idea came to our mind when we were discussing the pending works during a visit to a Ganesh pandal in Dombivli. We came up with a very good message and decided to write it on a banner."

The legislator hoped that the pending works would be expedited after seeing the banner.