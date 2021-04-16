FPJ Impact: Bombay HC takes suo moto cognizance of sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's prisons

Mumbai: Taking cognizance of the coverage of COVID-19 surge by The Free Press Journal, the Bombay High Court took a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases within the jails across Maharashtra.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Chandrakant Bhadang, referred to FPJ's coverage on Covid surge in jails, and ordered the state government to spell out the present status of infected inmates and even the jail staff. The HC has also called for a detailed response on how the state proposes to deal with the present surge in jails.

"Newspaper reports, more particularly, the Free Press Journal (dated 16 April 202) have highlighted an alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases in the last few days in the prisons in Maharashtra. It is reported that almost two hundred prisoners amongst 47 prisons in the State have tested positive as of 14 April, 2021," the bench noted.