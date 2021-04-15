Maharashtra records 61,695 COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 6,20,060

Maharashtra on Thursday (April 15) recorded 61,695 new COVID-19 cases. Besides, 349 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 59,153. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.63%.

39,624 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 29,05,721. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.21%.

Currently, 35,87,478 people are in home quarantine and 27,273 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,20,060.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 16,906 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9,582 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,169 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2019 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3334, Latur circle 4561, Akola circle 2093, and Nagpur circle recorded 11031 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is expected to double in the next 15 days. The state's active caseload will reach 11.9 lakh by April 30, from the current 5.64 lakh, Thackeray said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter sent also said the medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day. Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray also sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.