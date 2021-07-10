FPJ Ground Report: From free 'vada pav' to 'peanut butter', local shops come up with interesting offers to promote govt's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The coronavirus pandemic took away our near and dear ones, and even after nearly 18 months of the raging infection, we still cannot be careless or complacent. At the moment, the caseload has significantly dropped in the country but the threat due to the highly infectious Delta Plus variant is on the rise and there is obviously the impending third wave, which is projected to hit its peak between October-November and is touted to be more infectious due to the emergence of new virulent strains (Kappa, Lambda, et al.) However, there is a silver lining.

For the most part of this ongoing pandemic, we did not have any weapon to combat the virus. But, with the tireless efforts of scientists from around the world, we now have several vaccines. Currently in India, we have three vaccines available—Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Sputnik V from Russia. Besides, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also granted permission to the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, the Centre is also holding discussions with Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturing companies. The vaccines have literally proven to be a shot in the arm. They boast good efficacy rates and are capable of mounting high immune responses against the virus.