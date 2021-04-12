FPJ Exclusive: Shiv Sena to activate party machinery to aid implementation of Maharashtra's COVID-19 curbs

Amid the government’s move to impose total lockdown, the ruling Shiv Sena MPs, Ministers and legislators on Saturday night held a marathon meeting and decided to activate the party network to cooperate with the state government in the implementation of the coronavirus containment measures especially after the imposition of lockdown to break the virus chain. The meeting, which was moderated by the industry minister Subhash Desai and party MP Anil Desai, also decided that the MPs, ministers and legislators will make efforts to mop up funds through CSR, District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) and State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to strengthen health infrastructure in their respective areas so that patients will not starve of medical treatment.







A senior party functionary, who was present at the meeting told Free Press Journal, ‘’ The meeting, which took place with the directions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was largely to put in place action plan at the party level to combat the virus and work hand in hand with the administration during lockdown to provide relief to the people. It was decided that in a bid to reduce the overdependence on the application of Remdesivir, the party unit along with the health department can organize training camps of the doctors and medical professionals to discuss an alternative therapy. This will also help the state government’s decision to curb excess use of Remdesivir especially by the private hospitals.’’ Further, there was unanimity among the participants that the party MPs, ministers and legislators can also complement the state government’s plan to increase the Oxygen capacity by setting up more plants in districts. This can be done by mobilizing funds assigned to MPs and legislators, CSR, DPDC and SDRF.





More importantly, the participants also decided to put in place a mechanism to strongly counter the BJP’s misinformation campaign on lockdown, vaccination and COVID 19 management. ‘’ BJP has been stepping up attacks against the party led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The opposition leaders are levelling personal charges against the Chief Minister. So, it was decided that the party will give a befitting reply to BJP’s charges and put the facts in public domain,’’ said a senior minister.