COVID-19: Maharashtra sets new pandemic record with 63,294 cases; Mumbai cases stop just short of 10,000

For the first time since the pandemic outbreak, there were more than 60,000 cases reported in Maharashtra on Sunday--63,294 new infections and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,07,245, with 57,987 fatalities till now. It is the highest number of single-day cases reported so far.

In the city, the number of cases just stopped short of the 10,000-mark, with 9,998 new infections and 58 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 5,20,214, with 12,017 fatalities so far. The weekly growth rate has increased to 2 per cent, and the doubling rate has dropped to 35 days. The number of active cases in the state and city have increased to 5,65,587 and 92,464 respectively, with the recovery rates dropping to 81 per cent and 79 per cent, in Maharashtra and Mumbai respectively.

According to health officials, when the first wave subsided in October, there was a premature sense of euphoria that Covid-19 was gone. “In the last five months, the government should have anticipated a second wave and ramped up its medical infrastructure, like increasing the number of hospital beds, ventilators, ICU facilities and also appointed more medical personnel,” said a senior health official.

A doctor from a BMC hospital said that deaths could rise in the coming week because of the high number of hospitalisations over the last 10-15 days. “Usually, the number of Covid deaths go up a fortnight after a rise in cases,’’ said the doctor.