COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC activates 244 hotels as quarantine centres; here is the full list

Mumbai: Owing to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has activated 244 hotels as quarantine centres in Mumbai city and suburban belt.

The list includes total 29 five-star hotels, 34 four-star hotels, 56 three-star hotels, 38 two-star hotels, 86 budget hotels and one airport hotel. Senior officials of BMC have said that incoming passengers from abroad will be shifted to these quarantine centres for safety reasons. Officials also added that patients who are unwilling to stay at home for safety of their family members can also move to these hotels.

Officials also maintained that the cost of the hotel will be borne by the incoming passengers and positive patients.

The average price range (per day) will vary between Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 in five star hotels, Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 in four star hotels, Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,700 in three star hotels, Rs 1,700 to Rs 3,200 in two star hotels and Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,000 in budget hotels.

"At present, the cases are rising rapidly and the bed capacity are also fast filling, we cannot risk anything now so we have reactivated these facilities yet again," said a senior civic official.

Here is the complete list: