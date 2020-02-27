Mumbai: Rs 700 crore super speciality hospital in JJ with about 1150 beds

The project was initiated by the Congress-NCP government in 1999-2014 but it could not take off then. Also, it didn't materialise during the BJP-led government due to procedural and technical hurdles. However, department sources said that all issues have been resolved, so that the construction can begin soon.

The super speciality hospital will have specialised departments, including cardiovascular, neurosurgery, paediatric, urology, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, surgical oncology and cardiology.

There will be about 50 to 60 beds reserved on each floor to treat patients free of cost. This apart, a few beds will be reserved for VIPs.

Medical Education Director Dr Tatyasaheb Lahane, who has been pursuing the project since he was the JJ Hospital dean, informed that the directorate will give special training to paramedical staff and other personnel.

Department sources said that the super speciality hospital is needed as there has been lot of pressure on JJ Hospital which annually treats about 7 lakh patients and sees about 50,000 admissions every year. The construction will be undertaken with a higher floor space of index.