FPJ Exclusive: MahaVitaran purchased 15,100 mw power from open market from October 1 to 11 amid coal crisis

Even though the coal supply is increasing slowly from Coal India and its subsidiaries to MahaGenco, its five generating plants with 1,960 mw are still closed from the demand of coal. The ongoing coal crisis is not yet over so also the possibility of load shedding in Maharashtra.

The state power distribution company MahaVitaran, with a consumer base of 2.87 crore, on Monday purchased 800 mw power from the open market and power exchanges at a higher rate of Rs 17.69 per unit to meet the daily power demand and avoid outages.

From October 1 to October 11, the MahaVitaran has purchased 15,100 mw from the open market and power exchanges with an average cost of Rs 10.70 per unit. MahaVitaran’s outgo towards power purchase during this period was Rs 140.22 crore. On October 6, the MahaVitaran purchased 1,800 mw at Rs 14.27 per unit, on October 7, 1,800 mw at Rs 14.60 per unit, on October 8, 1100 mw at Rs 14.94 per unit, on October 9, 1,200 mw at Rs 16.92 per unit while the rates were dipped on October 10 at Rs 8.92 per unit for the procurement of 1,400 mw. On October 11, the MahaVitaran purchased 800 mw at Rs 17.69 per unit.

On the other hand, MahaGenco with the installed generation capacity of 9,750 mw of 7 generation plants has coal stock of 1,91,475 tonnes as of October 10. It is ranging between as low as 067 days and 1.64 days. MahaGenco has increased generation to 5,200 mw due to improvement in coal supply.

MahaGenco sources said the coal supply from October 4 has been on an average 90,000 to 1 lakh tonnes .

MahaGenco is generating 2100 mw from hydro and gas based power projects also and together with thermal its generation is 7000 mw. MahaGenco will restart 500 mw of generation plant at Bhusawal from October 12 which is expected to provide a marginal relief in power supply situation.

According to MahaGenco, it adequate coal stocks are maintained at the generating plants during monsoon. On July 2, the plants had a total coal stock of 18.11 lakh tonnes which was higher than the average (15 lakh tonnes) of last three years.

MahaGenco sources said it supplies on an average 3,000 million units of power in August but there was an increase in power supply to 4,300 million units due to sudden spurt in power demand in August. The rise in power demand led to drastic fall in coal stocks to 3.71 lakh tonnes on August 31 from 14.11 lakh tonnes on August 1.

MahaGenco said the coal stocks on October 3 fell substantially to 1.35 lakh tonnes.

Advertisement

MahaVitaran has purchased 15,100 mw from October 1 to 11 at an average cost of Rs 10.70 per unit by shelling out Rs 140.22 crore .On Monday, MahaVitaran procured 800 mw at Rs 17.69 per unit. MahaGenco expects to restart 500 mw plant at Bhusawal from October 12

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:34 PM IST