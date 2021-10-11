e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan will remain in judicial custody till Wednesday
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

As India's coal crisis worsens, Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meet with Cabinet colleagues

FPJ Web Desk
Targeted killings in Kashmir: Union HM Amit Shah, J&K LG Manoj Sinha to hold discussion in Delhi today | Photo Credit: PTI

Targeted killings in Kashmir: Union HM Amit Shah, J&K LG Manoj Sinha to hold discussion in Delhi today | Photo Credit: PTI

Advertisement

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with Union Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and other officials of the Power and Coal Ministry. The lawmakers and officials arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the afternoon as several states state at an impending power crisis due to shortage of coal.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal