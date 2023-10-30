FPJ Exclusive: ISI Exploiting Mobile Phones Of Indian Fishermen In Pakistani Jails For Nefarious Activities, Reveals Intelligence Probe | Representative image

Indian security agencies have recently received vital intelligence from Pakistan, pointing to a serious threat. According to this intelligence, the threat centres on the confiscation of mobile phones owned by Indian fishermen who are presently imprisoned in Pakistani jails.

The Central Intelligence Agency has shared critical information with Indian agencies regarding the activities of the Pakistan-based ISI within India. They have discovered that mobile numbers belonging to fishermen from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who are currently incarcerated in Pakistani jails, are actively being used for secret communications by Pakistani agents in India. While the central agency does not possess specific information about their plans and movements, they suspect that the Pakistani agency may be engaging in nefarious activities using these fishermen's SIM cards.

FPJ has successfully accessed information about the meeting, which included details about the activities of Pakistan's security agency ISI, and their suspicious operations.

Intelligence Agency Takes Step On Blocking SIM Cards Of Indian Fishermen Imprisoned In Pakistan

Central Intelligence suggests blocking the SIM cards of apprehended fishermen and has requested the agency to develop a platform for obtaining information about fishermen in captivity in Pakistan, including their phone numbers.

Under the condition of anonymity, a senior official revealed that over the past couple of months, fishermen who had embarked on deep-sea fishing expeditions were apprehended by Pakistani security forces. The agency collected data and mobile numbers for further investigation.

During the monitoring and investigation process, it became evident that many fishermen's numbers remained active even during their incarceration in Pakistani jails, spanning several months and years. Several services were also activated on these numbers, including international roaming calls, WhatsApp calls, FaceApp calls, and a few fake social media profiles were created by suspected Pakistani agencies. These findings shed light on how the arrested fishermen's phone numbers were being exploited by Pakistani agencies.

SIM Cards Are Being Swapped Into Different Handsets

According to the official, following the arrest of the fishermen, Pakistani agencies obtained their mobile phones and conducted research to determine the origin of the SIM cards, identifying the state and city to which the SIM card belonged. Subsequently, they customized plans to suit their specific requirements using the internet and, in some instances, with the assistance of agents residing in India. It was also observed that SIM cards were frequently swapped to different handsets. Furthermore, a few suspicious connections were made to India using these numbers, with lengthy chats conducted over the phone.

The official stated that the ongoing investigation prohibits them from revealing the recipients of the calls made from these fishermen's numbers. In the course of this comprehensive investigation, details of which cannot be disclosed at this stage, the agency believes that Pakistani agencies are presently utilizing the mobile phones of these fishermen for their suspected nefarious activities.