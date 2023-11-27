FPJ Exclusive: India Faces Risk Of Hamas-Like Attack, Reveals Intelligence Reports

Gateway of India | PTI

In the wake of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, there is a heightened risk of similar coordinated attacks in India, revealed the intelligence reports. The input has prompted Indian security agencies to be on high alert while closely monitoring potential threats from global terror groups, internal terrorist factions, and secessionist outfits.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has identified militant groups in Kashmir and suspected ISIS activities expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Terrorists are trying to instigate sabotage attacks on crucial infrastructure, including railway lines, airport runways and Metro tracks, in metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Political leaders, who have condemned Hamas as a terror group, are also in the crosshairs of radicalists, the report added.

Absconding terrorist attempting to stir up communal sentiments

According to intelligence sources, absconding terrorist Farhatullah Ghouri, who has links with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, is attempting to whip up communal sentiments by portraying the Hamas-Israel conflict as a holy war. Likewise, Sikh for Justice group has also threatened to attack India like Hamas. As per the intelligence agency's inputs, the recent bomb blast at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention center in Kerala was reportedly carried out by a terrorist organisation calling for violence against Jews and Christians. Such attacks highlight the operational capabilities of terror outfits, noted the agency.

The intelligence inputs also took into account that organisations like Wahdat-e-Islami, Social Democratic Party of India, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Indo-Palestine Solidarity Forum and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind have objections over calling Hamas a terrorist organisation and India's stand on the ongoing conflict with Israel. In a recent communication with a sister agency, the IB issued an alert that potential threats related to the Hamas issue are likely to persist in India for some more days.