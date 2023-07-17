FPJ Exclusive: In Mysterious Return, Customs Superintendent Accused of Extortion Rejoins Duty At Mumbai Airport

In a puzzling turn of events, a customs superintendent at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, who had been booked by the Mumbai Police for alleged extortion, has mysteriously resumed duty at the sensitive Narcotics Cell. The reappearance of Customs Superintendent Neelkamal Chhotalal Singh has raised eyebrows within the customs department, considering he was recently booked by the Agripada Police Station on charges of cheating and extorting Rs 1 crore.

Singh assigned to crucial NCCP dept

Singh has been assigned to the crucial anti-narcotics Narcotics Cell Customs Preventive (NCCP) of the Rummaging and Intelligence Division (R&I) within the Mumbai Customs Zone 3 at the international airport. Despite his application for anticipatory bail being rejected by the Sessions Court, Singh was not present when the Mumbai Police visited the Airport Customs for questioning, as he was reportedly on leave.

The case of extortion was initially registered by the GRP in June 2023 and subsequently transferred to the Agripada Police Station, based on a complaint filed by businessman Aliasgar Patanwala. Singh and his colleague Bilsare allegedly used threats to coerce Patanwala, claiming he was involved in a Rs 3.5 crore GST evasion.

Police frustrated over lack of cooperation from Customs dept

Officials from the Agripada Police Station have expressed their frustrations with the lack of cooperation from the Airport Customs department in granting permission to question Singh and Bilsare. The Mumbai Police has made repeated requests for necessary permissions to proceed with the investigation, as required by the 2016 amendments to the Maharashtra state law regarding extortion cases.

Senior airport customs officials have been unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the irregularity of allowing Superintendent Singh to resume duty despite the pending criminal case against him. According to airport customs officials, the accused customs superintendent appears to be receiving protection from a senior official.

The Mumbai Airport Customs has been grappling with an increasing number of cases involving individuals in customs attire who have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in digital extortion schemes, which include intimidating flyers with false accusations of gold smuggling.

