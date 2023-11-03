FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Clicks On Malicious Link, Loses ₹5 Lakh | Representative pic

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman has recently lost Rs5.25 lakh after she clicked on a malicious link sent by a scammer who posed as an official from the bank on her WhatsApp.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Chembur, was surfing about health insurance on the internet and on October 17, she received a call from a person claiming to be from the bank in which she has an account. The caller informed the victim that the premium of her health insurance policy would be deducted from her account this month.

The victim informed the caller that she had not taken any health insurance. After which the caller asked her to refresh her app through a file that he would be sharing with her. The complainant then received a file on her WhatsApp and as soon as she clicked on it, she received an OTP and then two transactions of Rs5.25 lakh took place from her bank’s credit card.

Victim approaches police after realising scam

Realising that she was scammed, the complainant got her credit card blocked from the bank and deleted the malicious file that she had downloaded on her phone. She then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter last week. The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)