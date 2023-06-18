FPJ Cyber Secure: Vasai Man Duped Of ₹11 Lakh In Like-A-Video Fraud

Trying to earn quick money, a 48-year-old man lost around ₹11 lakh after falling prey to a part-time job fraud of earning money by liking YouTube videos. According to the police, the complainant is a Vasai resident and works in a private company. On April 16, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman who claimed to be a representative of a private company that is into providing services related to advertisement and social media branding.

Fraudster lures man into paying money

The woman lured the aggrieved, saying that the company offers a part-time job wherein he could earn ₹500 to ₹1,500 per day. A video link was then sent to him and he was asked to like the video to earn ₹50 per like. After completing the task, ₹50 was even credited in his bank account, the police said.

The fraudster then sent a Telegram link and the man was subsequently added in a group. He was then asked to perform online tasks and was induced to pay ₹11.14 lakh in different bank accounts over the period of one month.

When the demand for money kept continuing, the man finally realised that he had been duped and lodged a police complaint on Thursday. A case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provision 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

FPJ Cyber Secure |